Wakefield District Sight Aid benefitted from opticians’ fundraiser

An award-winning community opticians has raised £250 for local visual sight charity Wakefield District Sight Aid.

Last September Valli Opticians in Outwood teamed up with Wakefield District Sight Aid (WDSA) to raise awareness of the importance of regular eye examinations.

WDSA supports people facing visual impairment or total sight loss.

The partnership involved 7,000 leaflets inviting people to book an eye examination and a Facebook promotion. For every appointment booked, Valli Opticians donated £2 to WDSA. There was also a prize draw for a Kindle for people who booked an appointment.

WDSA Chief Executive, Graham Bell said: “We are looking for local business sponsors who are able to make a commitment to support our 2017 appeal by sponsoring our visiting service, expanding our outreach offering and annual social calendar particularly to reduce social isolation. This year we have set our goal at £15,000 and we are grateful that Valli Opticians have supported us with their promotion to help us with our appeal”.

Robin Bennett, of Valli Opticians, said: “It was great to see how many of the locals responded to our leaflet drop. Supporting a local charity like WDSA means a lot to us. The money we donate goes on to benefit someone with visual impairment in our own very community. Like the saying goes ‘charity begins at home’.”

A cheque for £250 was presented to WDSA Chief Executive, Graham Bell, volunteer Julie Whiteley. Prize draw winner Diane Dixon was presented with a Kindle.