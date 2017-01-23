Warning after Sat Nav thefts

Drivers of cars with built in satellite navigation systems have been warned to be alert following a number of vehicle thefts.

Police urged people to be ‘extra vigilant’, after the ‘smash-and-grab’ type thefts in the South East of Wakefield.

They said: “Owners of Volkswagen and Skoda type vehicles in particular are being targeted by the thieves who are stealing the factory fitted systems.

“In the interest of crime prevention, the police are also advising other car owners that all valuables be removed from the vehicle when left unattended.

“We are working closely with both Volkswagen and Skoda with a view of reducing this type of theft in the future.”