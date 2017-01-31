LETTERS: Why do we need new Pontefract Pool?

G Beale, via email

Why do we need a £14.8 million sports centre, which will turn out to cost £20 million as nothing comes on budget and is two years away from completion?

Castleford Lock Lane has a sports centre, as does Purston High School in Featherstone, Pontefract Squash Centre has a gymnasium, and there is another adjacent to Pontefract Park.

Knottingley Sports Centre needs upgrading but it is a solid, sound structure that, with some tender loving care, will last another 20 years.

When will Wakefield Council start listening to the public?

The £1 million pound bit of toffee the council has offered us instead is a insult - this will only cover the cost of road resurfacing from Castleford and Knottingley to the new white elephant centre.

If the council has any spare cash it should go into GPs and the National Health Service.