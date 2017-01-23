Westerman leaves Castleford

Castleford Tigers have released young back rower Brandon Westerman.

Westerman joined the Tigers in 2014 after playing for local team Castleford Panthers as a youngster. He went on to impress in the under 19s set up, but found it hard to break into the first team and spent time on loan at York City Knights.

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “Brandon requested a release from his contract last weekend and after a short discussion as a club it was agreed that it would be the right thing to allow him to move on.”