Methley’s past players too good for current line-up

METHLEY Royals’ past players turned on the style in a 62-18 win over the present players as the club marked its tenth anniversary.

Players who turned out in the club’s first game at Swillington on Saturday, September 8, were again on duty including founding captain Simon Dickinson, Carl Garman, Matty Handforth, John Savile, Richard Scott, Lee Starbuck and Reece Willshaw.

Others from the Royals’ inaugural season who were present were Mick Astbury, Jon Paul Briers, Paul Farrar, Sam Payne, Danny Pickering and Tommy Skerrett.

Payne scored a try and kicked nine goals and Alan White crossed twice.

Dickinson, Briers and Starbuck also scored as the past players built a 34-6 interval lead.

Reece Willshaw, Paul Handforth and Jarred Willshaw touched down in the second period.

Dave Williams swapped sides to turn out for a depleted Methley present outfit whose cause was further hit by a fractured collar-bone sustained by Josh Ward scoring the side’s first try.

Josh Barrett grabbed two long-range interception tries in the second period, with Rob Dillon and Ryan Cockerham landing conversions.