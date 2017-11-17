Christmas is coming to Carr Gate this weekend

Wyevale Garden Centre at Carr Gate kicks off its free festive activities this weekend.

The centre is offering everything from facepainting and wreath-making to arts and crafts and storytelling for the next six weekends.

The events start on Saturday, with reindeer food making from 10am to noon, donkey rides from 11am to 2pm and a Christmas treasure hunt from 2pm to 4pm.

On Sunday, the fun continues with a Christmas story time from 11am to 1pm, donkey rides from 11am to 2pm and craft activities from 2pm to 4pm.

The centre also has a range of paid-for activities, including breakfast with Santa or a visit to his Grotto.

Visit www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/cms/events/santas-grottos for full times and to book.