Fast rising singer-songwriter Courtney Marie on way to Leeds

This year’s fastest rising new singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews is heading back to the UK for a tour that kicks off in Leeds at the Brudenell Social Club next week.

Courtney’s had an amazing year so far with lots of fantastic reviews across the board for what has been her breakthrough record ‘Honest Life’, tours with The Handsome Family and a great performance on Jools Holland.

A video for ‘Irene’ off of the ‘Honest Life’ album is now available to watch via NPR. The song is an anthem for the timid, a beautiful hymn to bolster confidence and believe in your potential.

Andrews sums it up perfectly saying: “Irene is the little voice inside most of us, that says we aren’t good enough, or strong enough. It’s about shutting that voice off, while also accepting life’s inevitable struggles. It’s about coming to terms with who you are, and believing in that person.

“Irene was written for a friend who was going through a confusing time, but like some songs do, over time it turned into a song about not only myself, but all of the women that I love. Irene is amazing, she just doesn’t know it yet.”

Courtney is returning to the UK for a highly anticipated UK and European tour, including a date at the Brudenell Social Club on Wednesday, August 23.