Festive favourite heading to Wakefield

The Russian National Ballet is coming to town next week with a beautiful new production of The Nutcracker.
Based on the classic Christmas story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, this classic ballet tells the story of Marie, a rather sad little girl, whose godfather Drosselmeier gives her a nutcracker doll as a gift on Christmas Eve.
The nutcracker, carved into the shape of a man, turns into a prince and the magic starts...
This fairytale is a treat for the whole family and will be at Wakefield Theatre Royal on Saturday November 11.
For tickets call 01924 211311 or visit www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk
