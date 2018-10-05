Confiscated criminal cash spent on keeping people safe in Castleford

Cash confiscated from criminals is being used to fund special packs that are being handed to the homeless, vulnerable and the elderly in Castleford to keep then safe.

More than £2,400 has been allocated from the Safe Communities Fund for the packs which include wrist alarms, space blankets, high visibility bags, secret pockets and thermal clothing.

Part of a project called ‘Street Safe’, West Yorkshire police and crime commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson visited Castleford on Friday to see how the money was being spent.

He said: “Neighbourhood policing teams exist to tackle crime and community safety issues at that really local level and it’s telling that so much care and thought has gone in to this project.

“The feedback has been really positive and I’m glad that money recovered from criminals will be put to such good use.”

Inspector Martin Moizer from the Castleford policing team, added: “This is an excellent initiative which sees the ill-gotten gains being taken away from criminals and reinvested to help the more vulnerable members of our communities. The team were delighted to welcome the police and crime commissioner along to see how the money is helping to make a real difference on the ground in the communities we serve.

“It is particularly pleasing to see that this is money that has been taken away from criminals and then put to good use. This approach is one of a number that local teams are using to help address issues that can cause concern.”