Dec Lambton, who has joined Pontefract Collieries on a one month's loan deal from Guiseley.

Lambton arrived ahead of Colls' clash with Stockton Town, which was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch last Saturday, and will now have to wait a week for a possible Ponte debut when they are next in action away to Sheffield FC.

Lambton joined Brighouse Town on loan back in September and has also previously been loaned out to Campion in the NCE League in a bid to give him experience in men's football.

The 20-year-old, who has been on Guiseley’s books for a number of years, will remain with Pitching In Northern Premier League East side Collieries until December 23.

He made his full senior debut for Guiseley last month in their trip to Darlington.