Pontefract Collieries sign young goalkeeper on loan from Guiseley
Pontefract Collieries have added a young goalkeeper to their squad with Declan Lambton arriving on a month's loan from National League North side Guiseley.
Lambton arrived ahead of Colls' clash with Stockton Town, which was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch last Saturday, and will now have to wait a week for a possible Ponte debut when they are next in action away to Sheffield FC.
Lambton joined Brighouse Town on loan back in September and has also previously been loaned out to Campion in the NCE League in a bid to give him experience in men's football.
The 20-year-old, who has been on Guiseley’s books for a number of years, will remain with Pitching In Northern Premier League East side Collieries until December 23.
He made his full senior debut for Guiseley last month in their trip to Darlington.
At Pontefract Lambton will join three former Guiseley players in Gavin Rothery, Scott Smith and Jack Lazenby who all played a part in Colls' Emirates FA Cup run to the fourth round qualifying where they were narrowly beaten by Halifax Town in a replay.