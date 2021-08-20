Featherstone Rovers aim to keep distance from third-placed Halifax Panthers

HEAD COACH: James Webster. Picture: Dec Hayes Photography.

Third-placed Halifax Panthers have won their last nine games, with their last defeat coming against Featherstone at the end of May.

Rovers defeated York City Knights last week and are preparing to welcome Dewsbury Rams to Post Office Road on Sunday. Featherstone defeated the Rams 68-24 when they met in June but Webster does not believe victory will come about as easily as this time, with Dewsbury heading into the fixture on the back of a narrow win over Widnes Vikings.

“They had a good win against Widnes, who are a good, strong team,” said Webster.

“They are going to be hard to beat. Last time we played them it was a really difficult start to the game. I expect another tough game this week.

“I think we will need to win every game to come second, I don’t think Halifax will lose too many.

“With the points deduction from the league, we will have to win the majority of our remaining games to finish second.”

It has been over a month since restrictions were lifted on the number of supporters allowed into rugby league grounds and Webster expects another good atmosphere this weekend.