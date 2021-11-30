New Featherstone Lions head coach Keal Carlile, seen here in his Featherstone Rovers playing days.

Carlile has vast experience as a player, having also played for Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and Bradford Bulls, and is already targeting an improved performance on the pitch for the Lions in 2022.

He said: “Having been around the Lions community for several years, I am extremely proud to take up this position.

“I already know a lot of the players around the club and I know we have got some great quality here. I am confident we can bring in some further recruits into the mix, which will make us ready for a strong challenge moving forward.

“The youth set-up here and off field structure is of the highest quality and I am looking forward to developing the team.”