Featherstone Lions appoint former Featherstone Rovers star Keal Carlile as head coach
Former Featherstone Rovers star Keal Carlile has been appointed as the new head coach at National Conference League side Featherstone Lions.
Carlile has vast experience as a player, having also played for Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and Bradford Bulls, and is already targeting an improved performance on the pitch for the Lions in 2022.
He said: “Having been around the Lions community for several years, I am extremely proud to take up this position.
“I already know a lot of the players around the club and I know we have got some great quality here. I am confident we can bring in some further recruits into the mix, which will make us ready for a strong challenge moving forward.
“The youth set-up here and off field structure is of the highest quality and I am looking forward to developing the team.”
As part of the Lions’ ongoing relationship with Featherstone Rovers, Keal will work alongside the Championship side’s head coach, Brian McDermott, and his coaching team to share expertise and resources so that the Lions boss will be supported in his role.