Here's how the new Castleford Tigers away kit for 2022 looks

Liam Watts, Jordan Turner and Joe Westerman model the 2022 Castleford Tigers away shirt.

The mostly charcoal design with amber stripes and an amber trim around the sleeves and collar has been designed in conjunction with kit partners Oxen.

The first 500 supporters to buy the kit online get a free limited edition t-shirt as well.

Adult sizes range from small to 6XL for men, and from size 8-18 for women, priced at £49.99. Junior kits range from ages 6-14, with toddler sizes going age 0 up to age 4 for £39.99.

On the front of the shirt for a ninth year is the Tigers’ main club partner CBR Engineering, while also on the front of the shirt are HH Construction on the collar and Yorkshire Pride remain on the chest.

On the sleeves, new kit partners Ergo Real Estate will be featured on our the Tigers' playing strips in 2022 and AJ Glassfibre and Anthony Higgins Transport continue their support of the club also on the sleeves of both replicas and playing kits.

The back of the new strip features Castle Commercial Cleaning Services and CSW Process at the top. NETZSCH head into their second year as kit partners on the lower back.

On the Tigers' shorts, Hannafin occupies the main rear shorts spot, T&A Maintenance and CSW Process have sponsored the lower back sections and, for their fourth season in a row, FAA Installations are the main sock partner.

The club have thanked to all their 2022 kit partners for their tremendous ongoing support.